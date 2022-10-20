I am a solo traveler who loves to explore new destinations, taste local cuisines, and experience different cultures. My goal is to inspire people to travel more and explore the world.
My mission is to share my travel experiences and provide valuable travel information and tips to my readers. I believe that travel is one of the best ways to learn about the world and ourselves.
I started FollowinJoNathan to share my passion for travel and to connect with other travelers around the world. I want to create a community where we can inspire and support each other in our travel journeys.
